Trader Joe’s Recalls Unsweetened Apple Sauce Due to Potential of Glass in Product

Trader Joe’s has issued a recall of its unsweetened apple sauces due to concerns there may be pieces of glass inside the jar, the company said Sunday.

The affected items are three of its apple sauce products: First Crush Unsweetened Gravenstein Apple Sauce, with barcode number 00015905 and Aug. 8, 2018, expiration date; Organic Unsweetened Apple Sauce, with barcode number 00194877 and Oct. 6, 2018, expiration date; and All Natural Unsweetened Apple Sauce, with barcode number 00014359 and Dec. 16, 2018, expiration date.

All three items are sold at the chain’s California locations.

The grocery store chain has removed all potentially affected products from shelves, according to a statement on its website.

Customers are asked not to ingest any of the potentially contaminated products. The affected apple sauces can be returned to any Trader Joe’s location for a full refund, the company said.

For more information, contact Trader Joe’s customer service at 626-599-3817 during weekday business hours, Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.