U.S. Coast Guard Suspends Search for Swimmer Who Went Missing Near Huntington Beach

The U.S. Coast Guard suspended its search Sunday for an 18-year-old swimmer who went missing in the water near Huntington Beach over the weekend.

Shaun Linn was reported missing about 5:15 p.m. on Saturday at Bolsa Chica State Beach, according to Coast Guard Petty Officer Sondra-Kay Kneen. A witness saw Linn go into the water and not return to the surface, she said.

“We began searching immediately, and we searched throughout the night, into the morning,” Kneen said. The Coast Guard search included a helicopter and rescue boat.

The search was suspended shortly before 8:30 a.m. Sunday.

