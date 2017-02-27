1 Killed, 21 Injured in Crash Involving Bus on Highway 58 in the Mojave Desert

At least one person was killed and 21 others injured after a bus and two vehicles collided on State Route 58 in the Mojave Desert, authorities said.
Few details were released about the collision, but preliminary reports indicate that it occurred two miles east of Highway 395 in the unincorporated community of Kramer Junction, according to the San Bernardino County Fire Department.
The department said it has requested at least six helicopters and nine ambulances to treat multiple patients. It has also requested that authorities close State Route 58 east of Highway 395.
34.992477 -117.541723