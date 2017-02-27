Amid Search for 8-Year-Old Boy’s Killer, Pomona Police Officer $20,000 Reward

Police on Monday announced a $20,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person who killed 8-year-old Jonah Hwang in an apparent drive-by shooting last week.

Jonah was with his family visiting friends for dinner at a home in the 1100 block of West Eleventh Street around 6:35 p.m. last Monday when an assailant opened fire on the residence, according to the Pomona Police Department.

The young boy was struck by the gunfire and unresponsive by the time paramedics arrived, police said.

He was transported to a local hospital where he died of his injuries.

“This is right up there with some of the more senseless acts of violence that we see as police officers,” Pomona Lt. Eddie Vazquez said the day after the shooting as investigators pleaded for witnesses to come forward.

The elementary school student had been adopted from an orphanage in Taiwan less than three years ago, according to his family.

They described Jonah as a talented soccer player who loved reading, superheroes, sharing with his friends and going to church. He had an “infectious smile” and was the “light and joy” of their household, the family said.

Detectives are continuing to follow leads and offered the reward as they asked for the public’s help in solving the case.

Anyone with information about the deadly shooting is urged to call Det. Luna or Det. Edson from the department’s Homicide Unit at 909-620-2095.

Those who would prefer to provide information anonymously can call the Pomona police tip-line at 909-620-2085, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or We-Tip at 1-800-782-7463.