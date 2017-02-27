Authorities Searching for Man Wanted for Assault With a Deadly Weapon in Adelanto Apartment Fight

Authorities are looking for an Adelanto man wanted for assault with a deadly weapon and attempted homicide stemming from a fight involving several people at an apartment complex, sheriff’s officials reported.

On Dec. 10, 2016 deputies responded to the Candlewick Apartment, located in the 11200 block of Chamberlaine, about 8:45 p.m. to the report of a fight involving 20 people. Investigators said people used sticks, bats and hammers in the fight. One person, later identified as Janet Wydner, allegedly brandished a shotgun at the crowd and threatened to shoot.

Authorities obtained warrants and filed charges of attempted homicide and assault with a deadly weapon against Wydner, as well as suspects Jerrell Johnson and Robert Rogers, Jr. in connection with the crime, the Victor Valley Sheriff’s Department said in a released statement.

Authorities said Wydner fled the scene when deputies arrived. The shotgun was later found in a car and after receiving anonymous tips following the incident, Wynder was arrested two days later on Dec. 12, 2016.

Johnson was arrested Jan. 19 and booked into the San Bernardino County Jail in lieu of $1 million bail.

Rogers, Jr. has not been located, officials said.

Wydner was booked for assault with a deadly weapon and being held in lieu of $1.5 million.

Anyone with information about Rogers is asked to contact Det. Osvaldo Pelayes at the Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station at 760-552-3801.