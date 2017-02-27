Cellphone Video Captures Man Being Dragged by Car Through Victorville Streets

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Cellphone video captured a man being dragged by a car apparently for several miles in a confrontation that occurred in Victorville last week.

A woman driving behind posted video on the incident on her Facebook page Friday.

A spokesman for the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department told KTLA the agency expected to issue a news release later Monday.

Mawusi Fiagbenu said she couldn’t believe her eyes so she recorded the Thursday scene. In her 1 1/2-minute video, Fiagbenu repeatedly exclaims in astonishment as she drives behind a dark-colored car.

A man’s arms appear to be fully inside the vehicle while the rest of his body hangs down, his feet skipping on the pavement as the car travels down a curving roadway. At one point, the car crosses the double-yellow line to pass a vehicle in front of it.

"The driver was driving recklessly and (so) fast that I had to drive between 80 to 90 miles (per hour) just to catch up with him," Fiagbenu told the Victor Valley Daily Press.

The car’s driver drove away from the Rancho Seneca Apartments and down several streets until he finally opened up the window, dropping the victim from the car, the Daily Press reported.

Fiagbenu called 911, the Sheriff’s Department responded and the man was hospitalized.

The victim’s mother told the Victor Valley News that her son had reached into the car to try to grab his puppy, which had been stolen, when the driver took off.

Fiagbenu’s video had more than 8,000 views as of midday Monday.