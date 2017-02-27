Getaway to Hawaii!

KTLA 5, American Airlines and Four Seasons Resorts wants to give you a chance at a relaxing getaway in Hawaii. Watch the KTLA 5 Morning News Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday this week (2/27-3/1) for a code word. The code word will be announced twice – once between 5:00 and 7:00 am, and once between 8:00 and 10:00 am. Then come back to this page (ktla.com/hawaii) and fill out and submit the form below for your chance to win round-trip airfare for 2 to Maui, three nights of accommodations in an ocean-view room at Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea, massage for 2, and an “Ultimate Dinner” experience on an ocean-front location overlooking the beach. Good luck!

KTLA 5

PRESENTS

“WIN A HAWAII GETAWAY FEBRUARY 2017”

SWEEPSTAKES

OFFICIAL RULES

NO PURCHASE OR PAYMENT OF ANY KIND IS NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING.

SPONSOR

KTLA LLC, 5800 Sunset Boulevard, Los Angeles, California 90028.

SWEEPSTAKES DATES

The Sweepstakes begins at 5:00:01 a.m. Pacific Time (“PT”) on February 27, 2017 and ends at 11:59:59 p.m. PT on March 1, 2017 (the “Sweepstakes Period”). Any entries not received within the Sweepstakes Period will be disqualified.

HOW TO ENTER

One code word will be shown on-screen on the “KTLA 5 Morning News” twice each day during the Sweepstakes Period: Once between 5 a.m. and 7 a.m. PT and once between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. The same code word will be displayed during each window of time on a given day during the Sweepstakes Period. Each day during the Sweepstakes Period will feature one new code word. After the code word is announced, go to www.ktla.com/hawaii to complete and submit the online entry form. Entries using each day’s code word must be submitted by 11:59:59 p.m. PT on the day the code word is announced. Entrants will be asked to provide their name, email address, phone number, city, state, and the code word on the entry form. Entries must be accurate and complete. Entries will be disqualified if the code word is spelled incorrectly, or if all requested information is not provided. Each entry submitted in this manner counts as one entry. Limit one entry per person or email address per day. Duplicate entries from the same person or email account will be disqualified.

Received entries become the property of the Sponsor and will not be returned or acknowledged. Sponsor and other Released Parties (defined below) are not responsible for entries that are lost, late, misaddressed or misdirected due to technical or computer failures, errors or data loss of any kind, lost or unavailable internet connections, or failed, incomplete, garbled or deleted computer or network transmissions, inability to access the website or online service, or any other technical error or malfunction. Automated entries are prohibited, and any use of automated entry devices will cause disqualification. If there is a dispute regarding the identity of an entrant, the holder of the email account in the records of the internet service provider will be deemed the entrant.

ELIGIBILITY

This Sweepstakes is void where prohibited by law and outside the Sweepstakes area set forth below. It is open only to legal U.S. residents who reside within the counties of Los Angeles, Orange, San Bernardino, Riverside, Ventura, Kern and Inyo in California, and Esmeralda County, Nevada, who are age 18 or older as of February 27, 2017, and who have not won any other prize from KTLA within the 60 days prior to the end of the Sweepstakes Period. Employees of KTLA, LLC, other media companies (including television, cable television and radio), American Airlines, Inc. (“Prize Provider”), their respective parent, subsidiary and affiliated entities, and members of their immediate families (spouse, parent or child) living in the same household, are not eligible to enter or win.

WINNER SELECTION AND NOTIFICATION

After March 1, 2017, all valid entries submitted during the Sweepstakes Period will be combined into a single entry pool. Odds of winning depend on the total number of eligible entries received during the Sweepstakes Period. One winner will be selected at random from the pooled entries, subject to verification and compliance with these Rules.

Sponsor will attempt to notify the winner will by telephone or email. If the selected winner is not eligible, declines the Prize (defined below), fails to provide required identification and/or sign and return required documents by the deadlines set by Sponsor, fails to pick up the Prize by the deadline established by Sponsor, or cannot be contacted within 72 hours of the initial attempted notification by phone call or email from Sponsor (including, but not limited to, failure to return a phone call from Sponsor), the selected winner may be disqualified and Sponsor may select an alternate winner at random from all remaining valid entries.

THE PRIZE

The winner will receive the following (the “Prize”):

Coach-class, round-trip airfare for two people between Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) and Kahului Airport on Maui aboard American Airlines. If not already a member, winner must create a free AAdvantage account at aa.com in order to make use of this part of the Prize. AAdvantage ® Miles provided for airfare are subject to the terms set forth below. Approximate retail value (“ ARV ”): $1,033.

Miles provided for airfare are subject to the terms set forth below. Approximate retail value (“ ”): $1,033. Three consecutive nights’ accommodations for two people in one double-occupancy Ocean View room at the Four Seasons Resort Maui, 3900 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea, Maui, HI, 96753 (the “Four Seasons”). Winner is responsible for all incidental charges. ARV: $3,573. Hotel stay is subject to availability and must be used by February 14, 2018. Hotel accommodations subject to availability and to the following blackout dates: March 15-31, 2017 April 9-24, 2017 July 1-3, 2017 August 3-19, 2017 September 20, 2017 October 4-7, 2017 November 19-24, 2017 December 17, 2017 – January 3, 2018 Additional blackout dates based on seasonal occupancy levels will be advised at time of reservation

Two 50-minute massages from a provider selected by the Four Seasons, with 18% gratuity included. ARV: $439.80.

An “Ultimate Dinner” package provided by the Four Seasons, including a customized multi-course dinner at an ocean-front location. Details for the “Ultimate Dinner” package are available at http://www.fourseasons.com/maui/dining/dining_experiences/ultimate_dinner/. An 18% gratuity is included in this Prize item. ARV: $1,782.28.

ARV of the entire Prize package is $6,828.08. If the actual retail value of the Prize is less than this amount, the difference, if any, will not be awarded to the winner. Winner is solely responsible for any and all expenses and incidental travel costs not expressly described above, including but not limited to, ground transportation, in-room charges (e.g., mini-bar, room service, telephone, movies, etc.), meals and beverages, gratuities and personal incidentals. If the winner does not use the hotel portion of the Prize by February 14, 2018, it will be forfeited. Winner may be required to provide a valid major credit card or other acceptable form of payment, as determined in the hotel’s sole discretion, upon hotel check-in. All in-room charges, telephone calls, meals, beverages, hotel upgrades, amenities, personal incidentals and any other expenses charged to the winner’s hotel room will be charged to the Winner’s credit card or deducted from the deposit provided. Airfare and hotel accommodations are subject to availability at time of booking.

Neither Sponsor nor Prize Provider will be responsible for any cancellations, delays, diversions or substitution or any act or omissions whatsoever by the hotel or any other persons providing services and accommodations to winner.

If the winner or his or her guest are under the age of 21, that person is disqualified from participating in, using, or consuming any part of the prize that requires a minimum age of 21, without further compensation by Sponsor.

The winner may be required to present valid identification and the winner and his or her guest (and parent or legal guardian of guest who is a minor) may be required to sign a Statement of Eligibility and Liability and Publicity Release (the “Release”) by the deadline established by Sponsor in order to receive the Prize. Guest who is a minor must be accompanied at all times by parent or legal guardian. If these requirements are fulfilled, the winner must pick up or take delivery of the Prize by the deadline established by Sponsor.

AADVANTAGE® MILES TERMS AND CONDITIONS .

AAdvantage® miles are redeemed for air transportation, Winner and guest are responsible for the full cost of transportation to and from their departure and arrival city. Winner and guest are responsible for any and all applicable fees, service charges, surcharges or passenger facility charges and all insurance costs, federal, state, local and foreign taxes, if any, gratuities, meals, incidentals and any other unspecified expenses associated with acceptance or use of the Prize. AAdvantage® flight awards are subject to, and the passenger is responsible for, the September 11th Security Fee of up to $10 per round-trip, applicable departure taxes, federal inspection fees, passenger facility charges of up to $18.00, depending on itinerary, and any other taxes and fees imposed by a government entity (U.S. or foreign) of up to $240 based on destination; total may vary slightly based upon currency exchange rate at time of purchase, as well as any fees or surcharges (including fuel surcharges) imposed by the carrier. U.S. government excise tax is a user tax to pay for airport construction and airway safety and operations. If ticketing is less than 21 days prior to departure, a $75.00 expedite charge will apply. A ticketing service charge of up to $35.00 will apply when ticketing via Reservations, American Airlines Travel Center or an Airport Ticket Office. (The ticketing service charge is waived for involuntary changes, reissued tickets, AAdvantage award tickets issued within 21 days of travel and an expedite charge has been collected, AAirpass® tickets, Government/military fare tickets, and prepaid tickets.) Some of these taxes, fees and other amounts may be due upon booking/ticketing the AAdvantage® award travel.

American Airlines AAdvantage® miles will be credited to the AAdvantage® account of the winner, or may be provided in the form of a Certificate as set forth below, who must provide a valid AAdvantage® membership number in order to receive the mileage credit. American Airlines AAdvantage® miles awarded in this Sweepstakes will not count toward elite status qualification, Million MilerSM status or any other promotional benefit that American Airlines may offer in the AAdvantage® program. Winner, if not an AAdvantage® member, may join at no cost online at http://www.aa.com and click on AAdvantage® or by calling the AAdvantage® membership desk at 1-800-882-8880. The credited miles may thereafter be redeemed in any manner consistent with the AAdvantage® program Terms and Conditions, which are subject to change at any time without notice and can be found at http://www.aa.com/aadvantage when you click on Program Details and then click on AAdvantage® Terms and Conditions. Determination of income tax liability on AAdvantage® travel awards is the responsibility of the winner.

American Airlines may, among other things, (i) withdraw, limit, modify, or cancel any award; (ii) change program benefits, mileage levels, participant affiliations, conditions of participation, rules for earning, redeeming, retaining or forfeiting mileage credit, or rules for the use of travel awards; or (iii) add travel embargo dates, limit the number of seats available for award travel (including, but not limited to, allocating no seats on certain flights) or otherwise restrict the continued availability of travel awards or special offers. American Airlines reserves the right to change the AAdvantage® program and its terms and conditions at any time without notice, and to end the AAdvantage® program with six months’ notice. American Airlines may make any one or more of these changes at any time even though such changes may affect winner’s ability to use the mileage credit or his/her accumulated awards. AAdvantage® travel awards, accrued mileage credits and special offers are subject to government regulations. American Airlines is not responsible for products and services offered by other participating companies. For complete AAdvantage® program details, visit www.aa.com/aadvantage. Prize Provider is solely responsible for the AAdvantage® program and this portion of the Prize.

Released Parties are not liable for any expense incurred as a consequence of a flight cancellation or flight delay. Travel is subject to availability and certain other restrictions, which are subject to change in the sole discretion of American Airlines. Flight schedules subject to change without notice. AAdvantage® miles will be sent to the Winner in the form of a direct deposit. Mileage credit can be deposited only once on or before the expiration date. AAdvantage® travel awards, accrued mileage credits and special offers are subject to government regulations. For complete AAmiles program details, visit www.depositAAmiles.com. For complete AAdvantage® program details, visit www.aa.com/aadvantage.

A portion of all travel booked on American Airlines may be American Eagle® service, operated by Compass Airlines, LLC, Envoy Air Inc., ExpressJet Airlines, Inc., Republic Airline Inc., SkyWest Airlines, Inc., Air Wisconsin Airlines Corporation, Mesa Airlines, Inc., PSA Airlines, Inc., Piedmont Airlines, Inc., or Trans States Airlines, LLC.

American Airlines, American Eagle, AAdvantage, AAdvantage Million Miler, MileSAAver, the Flight Symbol logo and the Tail Design are marks of American Airlines, Inc.

oneworld is a registered trademark of oneworld Alliance, LLC.

GENERAL CONDITIONS

If for any reason, the Sweepstakes is not capable of running as planned, including infection by computer virus, tampering, fraud, technical failure, or any other cause which corrupts or threatens the administration, security or integrity of the Sweepstakes, Sponsor reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to terminate, cancel or suspend the Sweepstakes or any portion of the Sweepstakes. If Sponsor terminates the Sweepstakes, Sponsor will select winner in a random drawing from among eligible, non-suspect entries received as of the termination and will post notice of its action on the Sweepstakes website. Information submitted in Sweepstakes entries subject to KTLA’s privacy policy, found at www.ktla.com/privacypolicy and KTLA’s Terms of Service, found at www.ktla.com/termsofservice.

Sponsor reserves the right not to display a code word on-screen due to the coverage of breaking news or other unforeseen circumstances. Should Sponsor choose not to display code word on any day during the Sweepstakes Period, Sponsor may (but is not required to) extend the Sweepstakes Period and display the code word on a different day. Any schedule changes for the display of code word will be listed on the KTLA website at www.ktla.com/aa, as soon as possible.

By entering, entrants agree that Sponsor’s and Prize Provider’s decisions on all matters relating to this Sweepstakes and the Prize are final, binding and incontestable.

Winner is responsible for all federal, state, and local taxes associated with the Prize. Winner will receive an IRS Form 1099 reflecting the value of the Prize.

No element of the Prize is replaceable if lost, stolen, or destroyed. Prize is not transferable or redeemable for cash, and may not be sold, traded, rescheduled to dates other than as set forth above, or substituted for another prize, except at the sole discretion of Sponsor and/or Prize Provider. Sponsor and Prize Provider reserve the right, but will have no obligation, to substitute the Prize, or any portion thereof, with a prize or prize element of equivalent or greater value, in their sole discretion, if the Prize, or any portion thereof, cannot be awarded for any reason. Prize is subject to restrictions, including those stated on the airfare documents.

By participating in the Sweepstakes, entrants agree that, if selected as the winner, entrant and his/her travel companion agree: (a) to release and hold harmless Sponsor, Prize Provider, their respective parent, subsidiary and affiliated entities, and the officers, directors, agents and employees of each of them (collectively, “Released Parties”), from any and all damages, injuries, claims, causes of action, liabilities, expenses or losses of any kind arising out of the entrant’s or guest’s participation in this Sweepstakes, acceptance, possession, use or misuse of the Prize (or any element thereof) and any Prize-related activity and travel, including without limitation, personal injury, death, property damage or any other loss or injury of any kind; (b) entrant will not seek, and under no circumstances will entrant be permitted to obtain, an award of, and entrant waives all rights to claim, punitive, incidental, consequential, or any other damages other than for actual out-of-pocket expenses; (c) all causes of action arising out of or connected with this Sweepstakes must be resolved individually, without resort to any form of class action; (d) any and all claims, judgments, and awards will be limited to actual out-of-pocket costs incurred, excluding attorneys’ fees and court costs; (e) Sponsor and its licensees will have the right to use the entrant’s and travel companion’s name, photograph, voice, biographical information, and likeness in any and all media for promotional purposes in connection with the Sweepstakes. without further compensation or notice; and (f) as a condition of receiving the Prize, the winner and travel companion, within seven days after being notified by Sponsor, must provide valid state-issued identification, and fill out and sign an IRS Form W-9. Some jurisdictions do not allow for limitations on the ability to pursue class action remedies, or certain kinds of damages, and so these limitations may not apply to you.

Sponsor reserves the right to prohibit any entrant from participating in the Sweepstakes if, at its sole discretion, Sponsor finds such entrant to be tampering with the entry voting process or if such individual repeatedly shows a disregard for, or attempts to circumvent, these Official Rules, or acts: (a) in a manner the Sponsor determines to be not fair or equitable; (b) with an intent to annoy, threaten or harass any other entrant or Sponsor; or (c) in any other disruptive manner. If a dispute arises regarding compliance with these Official Rules, Sponsor may consider, in its sole discretion, data reasonably available to Sponsor through information technology systems in Sponsor’s control, but Sponsor will not be obligated to consider any data or other information collected from any other source.

All issues and questions concerning the construction, validity, interpretation and enforceability of these Official Rules, or the rights and obligations of entrants, Sponsor and Prize Provider in connection with this Sweepstakes, will be governed by and construed in accordance with the laws of the State of California, without giving effect to any choice of law or conflicts of law rules or provisions. All causes of action arising out of or related to this Sweepstakes or prize awarded, will be resolved and exclusively by the appropriate court in the city of Los Angeles, to which participant submits to personal jurisdiction

COPY OF OFFICIAL RULES/NAME OF WINNER For a copy of the Official Rules or the name of the winner, send a self-addressed envelope to “WIN A HAWAII GETAWAY FEBRUARY 2017”, KTLA-TV, Attn: Creative Services, 5800 Sunset Boulevard, Los Angeles, California 90028. Requests must be received by March 31, 2017. Please specify whether you want the winner name or the Official Rules.

PRIZE PROVIDER American Airlines, Inc., 4333 Amon Carter Blvd., Ft. Worth, Texas 76155.