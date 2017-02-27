Homeland Security Chief to Virginia Governor: ‘No Random ICE Stops on Streets of America’

President Trump received some unsolicited advice at dinner with the nation’s governors when Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe told him he needs to do a better job explaining his policies regarding deportations.

McAuliffe, a Democratic and chairman of the National Governor’s Association, told the president that there has been a “chilling effect going on” as businesses stay away from his state and as immigrants fear being rounded up.

“If they’re not going to be deported, we need to hear that from the president,” McAuliffe said, recounting his conversation from the governor’s Sunday night dinner.

“What I told the president is these actions are hurting us.”

Gov holds closing media briefing on Capitol Hill to wrap up @NatlGovsAssoc Winter Meeting. pic.twitter.com/3mZMBA4S0o — Terry McAuliffe (@GovernorVA) February 27, 2017