LAX Breaks Ground on $1.6B Midfield Terminal That Will Add 12 Gates for Aircraft

Marking another milestone in the massive renovation of Los Angeles International Airport, city officials broke ground Monday on a $1.6-billion midfield passenger terminal that will have a dozen gates for aircraft.

The project, which is scheduled to be finished in late 2019, will help accommodate growth at LAX and reduce the use of the airport’s outdoor gates, where passengers exit planes onto the tarmac and take buses to the Tom Bradley International Terminal.

“This is a transformative project,” Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti told scores of city officials, local dignitaries and airport contractors who attended the groundbreaking. “It’s a win for Los Angeles, a win for tourism and a win for everyone.”

Phase 1 of the so-called Midfield Satellite Concourse will be built immediately west of the Bradley terminal, which underwent a $2.1-billion remodel and expansion that was completed in 2015.

