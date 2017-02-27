Man Fatally Wounded in Bellflower Alley in Apparent Gang-Related Shooting: LASD

A man was fatally shot in Bellflower on Sunday when a gunman opened fire at a group of men who were walking through an alley, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported.

Deputies responded to the 9400 block of Rosecrans Ave. about 5:09 p.m. after receiving a call about an assault with a deadly weapon, gunshot victim call, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported in a news release.

Investigators say three men were walking in an alley when a car drove toward them. The three men exchanged words with the suspects who were inside the car. Officials say one suspect got out of the car and fired several rounds at the victims.

One man suffered at least one gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

The two other victims ran from the scene and were not injured.

The suspects drove away, officials said.

No other information was released.

An investigation into the deadly shooting was continuing.

Anyone with information about the shooting was asked to call the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.