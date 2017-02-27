Oscars Red Carpet Fashions Recap With Lawrence Zarian
-
KTLA Fashion Expert Lawrence Zarian Talks Hits and Misses on the Oscars Red Carpet
-
Lawrence Zarian’s Golden Globes Fashion Recap
-
Celebrating Jessica’s Birthday With a Very Special Surprise!
-
Oscar-Nominated Composer Justin Hurwitz on his Life-Changing Opportunity with “La La Land”
-
To Which Dress Will Jess Say “Yes”?
-
-
Sam Rubin Recaps 2017 Oscars
-
Sam Recaps the Star-Studded Oscar Luncheon
-
Holiday Looks for Men With Our Fashion Guy Lawrence Zarian
-
Red Carpet Jewelry Trends
-
Holiday Gift Ideas With Lawrence Zarian
-
-
Harper’s Bazaar Favorite Red Carpet Trends
-
Sam Rubin Talks Bad Spot on 2017 Golden Globes Red Carpet
-
Red Carpet Beauty Secrets With Kate Somerville