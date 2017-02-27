Owner of Riverside Home Destroyed After Plane Crashed Into It Shares Story of Escape From Flames

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

“I never heard a plane — all I heard was this ‘boom’ crash.”

Riverside homeowner Dave Swinfard said he was laying on his couch at his home watching TV with one of his cats in his lap on Monday afternoon when, around 4:41 p.m., a Cessna 310 crashed into his den under unknown circumstances shortly after leaving Riverside Municipal Airport. The home, in the 6000 block of Rhonda Road about a half-mile northeast of the airport, was quickly engulfed in flames and one of two completely razed in the fiery incident.

Swinfard, who was home alone and about 15 feet away from the airplane's impact as he sat in his living room, said he had no idea what had happened but followed his instincts.

"I hear this massive ‘boom’ and my front house just caved in and I saw flames," he recalled. "I thought, ‘You know what? Time to get out of here.’ "

He immediately ran to open the front door but was greeted by whips of flames, which he said left only a small burn on his arm.

"I shut that door and went out the back. I finally made it out there," Swinfard said. "There was a lot of smoke so I opened up the door and called for my kitties, but I’m pretty sure they didn’t make it."

Swinfard, who grew up in the home and has lived there most his life, said he didn't comprehend until later an aircraft had crashed into it.

“With the airport being where it is it did flash in my mind, but when I finally got around front and looked I couldn’t see any plane so I didn’t know what it was," he recalled. "Somebody finally said that it was a plane.”

After assessing the damage, he said it appears the plane clipped his chimney, went sent it smashing into his den before skidding on to collide with the home next door as well.

After the brush with death, Swinfard said he's not in shock so much as happy to be alive.

"You know that saying, ‘All I have is the shirt on my back’? That’s me," he said. "That’s all I got.”

Other residents were not as lucky. At least four victims have died, including one known to be a resident, and two people were transported to nearby hospitals with serious injuries, according to Riverside Fire Chief Michael Moore.

With victims scattered throughout the wreckage, officials were unable to determine whether they were residents or passengers from the aircraft. One of the plane's occupants, a teenager from San Jose, was transported to a nearby hospital with only minor injuries.

Authorities are still unsure who the travelers were but said it appeared to be a married couple and three teenagers who had been in the area for a cheerleading competition at Disneyland.

As of Monday evening, rescue crews were still combing the neighborhood and searching homes for additional victims.

33.955587 -117.420386