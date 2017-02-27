Small Plane Departing Riverside Airport Crashes Into 2 Homes, Leaving 1 Destroyed

Android users, if the above player does not work, please click here.

A small plane crashed into two homes, leaving one a gutted shell, shortly after departing the Riverside airport late Monday afternoon in an incident a witness a mile away said felt like an earthquake.

Police began receiving phone calls about 4:41 p.m. about a plane crashing near a residential area at Central and Streeter avenues, Riverside Police Department Lt. Charles Payne said. Police and the Fire Department were responding, and nearby homes were being evacuated, he said.

Payne had no information on injuries or casualties, but said the plane hit two homes.

A body appeared to be covered in the front yard of one home, with orange traffic cones placed around it. An ambulance was on scene, aerial video from Sky5 showed.

A Federal Aviation Administration spokesman said a Cessna 310 — a six-seat, twin-engine plane — had departed from Riverside en route to San Jose when it crashed under unknown circumstances about a half-mile northeast of Riverside Municipal Airport.

Flames and smoke were pouring from one home, which looked completely destroyed as firefighters continued to work after sunset. Debris was strewn across the home’s front yard.

A neighboring home had damage as well, with its chimney apparently destroyed.

“The building I was in shook like a very short, small earthquake,” H.L Reyes said on Twitter shortly after the plane struck the home.

The crash location is in a residential area of Riverside, a little under 50 miles east of downtown Los Angeles.

Evacuees were being directed to nearby Nichols Park, Payne said.

