Dr. Tattoff, a local tattoo & hair removal chain, closed before patients who had paid upfront for multi-session treatment plans could receive their services, the company's clients told KTLA. Kacey Montoya reports for the KTLA 5 News at 11 on Feb. 27, 2017.
Tattoo Removal Chain Closes Before Pre-Paid Clients Can Finish Treatment Packages
-
Car Ends Up on Top of Another Vehicle in Ladera Heights-Area Crash
-
SoCal Woman Becomes 16th Accuser to Sue Former USA Gymnastics Team Doctor for Sexual Assault
-
L.A. ‘Rehab Mogul’ Sexually Assaulted Patients, Ran $175 Million Insurance Scheme: DA
-
Former Rehab Center Owner Arrested on Suspicion of Sexually Assaulting Clients; Authorities Seek More Victims
-
Gov. Jerry Brown to Undergo New Round of Treatment for Prostate Cancer, Won’t Miss Any Work
-
-
Former Rehab Center Owner Accused of Sexually Assaulting Clients Due in Court
-
Woodland Hills Attorney Says Trump Accuser Wants to Come Forward, But Client Backs Out ‘in Fear’
-
Private Information of 750,000 People Compromised in Phishing Cyberattack That Targeted L.A. County
-
Kids at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles Visited by Characters From a Galaxy Far, Far Away
-
Surveillance Video Shows Suspect Vandalizing Car in Koreatown for Hours
-
-
Burglars Steal Instruments, Money from Anaheim Non-Profit Aimed at Serving Disabled Community
-
More Than 100 Cars, 3 Tow Trucks Stuck in Snow Near Big Bear on State Route 38; Road Closed
-
17-Year-Old Transgender Boy Forced to Compete as Girl Wins Wrestling Championship in Texas