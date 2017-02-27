Tattoo Removal Chain Closes Before Pre-Paid Clients Can Finish Treatment Packages

Dr. Tattoff, a local tattoo & hair removal chain, closed before patients who had paid upfront for multi-session treatment plans could receive their services, the company's clients told KTLA. Kacey Montoya reports for the KTLA 5 News at 11 on Feb. 27, 2017.