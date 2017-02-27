× Water Main Break Leads to Sinkhole in Baldwin Hills

A water main break in Baldwin Hills early Monday appears to have caused a sinkhole in the area, according to the Los Angeles Department of Power reports.

The water main break was reported about 3:15 a.m. in the area of 3500 West Street, said Terry Schinder.

About 20 customers have been affected and are without water, he added.

It is unknown how long before water is restored in the area and the street is closed because of the sinkhole.

Los Angeles Police officials were also at the scene.

KTLA’s Alberto Mendez contributed to this story.