West Covina Police Investigate Church Vandalism as Possible Hate Crime

West Covina police are investigating a church vandalism that occurred early Saturday as a possible hate crimes, officials said.

The incident was reported about 3:50 a.m. Saturday at St. Christopher Catholic Church, 629 South Glendora Ave., West Covina Police spokesman Rudy Lopez said.

Video from the scene showed black spray paint on a statue of the Virgin Mary and other areas.

Police are reviewing surveillance video.

Statues, pavement and walls of the church were defaced and the estimated damages make the crime a felony, Lopez said.

