2 Killed in Fullerton Crash After Car Loses Control, Crashes into Tree: Police

Two people were killed Tuesday night when a car crashed into a tree in Fullerton, police said.

The deadly crash happened about 8:43 p.m. at the intersection of Rosecrans Avenue and Euclid Street. A 2006 black Lexus lost control and struck the tree, killing the driver and passenger, the Fullerton Police Department said in a news release.

Investigators say speed may have contributed to the deadly crash, as a witness told investigators the Lexus was traveling at a high rate of speed.

The investigation into the crash remains ongoing.

Anyone with information was asked to call the Fullerton Police Traffic Bureau at 714-738-5313.