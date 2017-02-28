Body Recovered From L.A. River Identified as Missing Teen Elias Rodriguez: Coroner’s Office

A body found in the Los Angeles River over the weekend has been identified as a missing 14-year-old boy who vanished from San Fernando amid a powerful storm that hit the area more than a week ago, the L.A. County coroner’s office confirmed Tuesday, three days after the grim discovery was made.

Family members, friends and community members were out searching for Elias Rodriguez Saturday when, about 1:15 p.m., one of the volunteers located a body lying face down on a small island in the river near the 5 Freeway in Los Feliz.

Los Angeles Police Department detectives worked diligently throughout the day Saturday to investigate and rule out foul play, but were unable to confirm an identity without a coroner’s report.

Elias’ family remained at the scene through the evening, hoping to get confirmation that the body was that of their loved one.

Investigators recovered the body around 9 p.m. that night, but it had been badly battered from traveling down the canal through the rushing water; the coroner’s office said that dental records would be used to make a positive identification.

A cause of death was not immediately released.

In a statement Sunday morning, Mayor Eric Garcetti expressed his condolences to Elias’ family.

“There is nothing more painful than the loss of a child, and the thoughts and prayers of all Angelenos are with the loved ones of Elias Rodriguez,” the statement read. “Words cannot capture the agony that Elias’ grieving family has felt since his disappearance. I’ve asked my Crisis Response Team, who have been with the family, to do everything possible to help them through what is surely their worst nightmare.”

The Sylmar boy was last seen walking home from the Cesar E. Chavez Learning Academies in the 1000 block of Arroyo Street in San Fernando on Friday, Feb. 17, the same day a powerful storm hit Southern California.

The school is located just a few blocks from his grandparents’ house, and he would usually go there once classes were done for the day.

In a Saturday news conference, LAPD Capt. Peter Casey guessed that Rodriguez did not use an overpass while walking home from school that day and instead traversed the Pacoima Wash, a path he said is common with most of the high school students. The Pacoima Wash feeds into the Tujunga Wash, which is a tributary of the L.A. River.

The teen called his mother from a friend’s phone the day he disappeared, but she didn’t pick up because she didn’t recognize the number, LAPD Lt. Kathleen Burns said at a news conference on Friday. Elias left a voicemail saying he was walking home, she added.

Burns noted a powerful storm had swept the region the day he disappeared, and about 5 inches of rain fell in the area.

Investigators had searched a nearby wash several times over a period of days as they tried to determine whether the boy’s disappearance was the result of something “unfortunate” happening, or if it involved foul play, according to the lieutenant.

Family members described the boy’s absence as uncharacteristic, saying Elias had never run away from home before.

His aunt, Jessenia Vega, said Elias would never leave his mother, who has been undergoing radiation and chemotherapy after being diagnosed with cancer.

The case is being investigated by LAPD, the San Fernando Police Department, the Los Angeles School Police Department and the FBI.

