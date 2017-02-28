Former Monterey Park High School Tennis Coach Convicted of Having Sexual Relationship With Underage Girl

Posted 4:45 PM, February 28, 2017, by , Updated at 04:47PM, February 28, 2017

A former Monterey Park high school tennis coach was sentenced to four years in prison in connection with having a sexual relationship with an underage girl, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

Schurr High School Tennis Coach Van Phuoc "Timothy" Dang is seen in a booking photo released by the Monterey Park Police Department on Sept. 13, 2016.

Van Phuoc “Timothy” Dang, 27, pleaded no contest to two felony counts of meeting a minor for lewd purposes and sodomy of a person under 18.

He was also ordered to register as a sex offender, officials said.

Dang worked as a tennis coach at Schurr High School when the crime occurred.

He was accused of having a relationship with a 14-year-old student after he started coaching her in tennis.

Monterey Park Police Department investigators said the relationship lasted about three years.

A concerned resident alerted school police about the relationship and law enforcement was notified in Sept. 2016.

