LAPD Ask for Help Identifying 3 Men in Hollywood Hills Burglary That Was Caught on Camera

Officials are asking for the public’s help identifying three men involved in a burglary that was caught on camera at a Hollywood Hills home earlier this month.

The incident occurred between 6:05 p.m. and 6:45 p.m. on Feb. 10.

Three men are seen breaking into a residence in the 1600 block of Marmont Avenue, Los Angeles Police Department officials said.

One of the burglars knocked on the front door and waited for an answer, then all three of them went through a back door.

The men went through each room and took about $40,000 in property, including jewelry and camera equipment, police said.

The men are described as being between 20 and 25 years old and were wearing hooded sweatshirts and gloves.

They fled in a dark-colored SUV, possibly a Range Rover.

Anyone with information can call 213-972-2930 or 213-972-2931.