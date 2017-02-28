Man Fatally Shot in Neighborhood Bordering Stanton and Anaheim; Suspect Outstanding

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A man was fatally shot Tuesday afternoon in a neighborhood on the border of Anaheim and Stanton, and authorities were searching into the night for the suspect.

The fatal shooting was reported about 3:30 p.m. at the intersection of Dale Avenue and West Ball Road in the city of Stanton, the Orange County Sheriff's Department told KTLA. The victim, who was not identified, ran away after the shooting and collapsed about a block away in Anaheim.

Witnesses said they saw police performing CPR on the victim, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Some residents had to stay away from their home for several hours on Tuesday while police searched the neighborhood for clues.

"Everybody is going to be very sad in this neighborhood," neighbor Letty Rinker told KTLA. "It's kind of spooky. Watch where you go."

It was unknown if the suspect was on foot or in a car when the shooting took place, officials said.

The fatal shooting was under investigation by the Orange County Sheriff's Department.

No other information was released.