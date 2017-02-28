Police Searching for Suspected Carjacker, Kidnapper at Cal State San Bernardino: Officials

Police in San Bernardino were searching Tuesday for a carjacking and kidnapping suspect that targeted at least one person on campus, officials said.

The suspect possibly carjacked the victim’s car around 11 a.m. and returned to the area near University Village, officials from California State University San Bernardino said in a tweet.

University Village residents were urged by police to stay in their rooms.

The suspect was described as an African-American male in his 20s. The suspect was wearing a gray shirt, was about 6 feet tall and weighed approximately 170 pounds, police said.

The university is located at 5500 University Parkway in San Bernardino.

No other details were immediately released.