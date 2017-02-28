Teen Among 3 Killed in Riverside Plane Crash; NTSB Investigation Underway

National Transportation Safety Board officials arrived Tuesday morning to investigate a deadly plane crash in Riverside that left three people dead and two others hospitalized.

A teenage girl, a man and a woman where killed when the six-seat, twin-engine Cessna 310 crashed shortly after taking off from Riverside Airport about a half-mile away Monday afternoon, Riverside Police Department Officer Ryan Railsback said during a news conference Tuesday.

Two other passengers, both women, survived the crash and were still hospitalized Tuesday morning, Railsback said.

One of the women was in stable condition at a local hospital in Riverside. The other was in critical condition with severe burns and underwent surgery at Arrowhead Regional Medical Center in San Bernardino, Railsback said.

The relationships between the passengers and pilot were unknown, but one of the survivors told firefighters the group had been in the area for a cheerleading conference at Disneyland.

The plane was scheduled to fly to San Jose when it left Riverside Airport Monday, FAA officials confirmed.

Delmy Pennington, the owner of a café at the airport, said the pilot had trouble getting the plane started before takeoff.

“He looked like he was worried about it,” Pennington said of the pilot.

The plane finally started when the pilot went out for the third time, Pennington said.

Not long after lifting off, the plane went down near Central and Streeter avenues about 4:41 p.m.

The crash resulted in a large fire that destroyed two homes and damaged several others.

No one on the ground was believed to be injured as a result of the crash, but officials planned to go through all of homes Tuesday to make sure no victims were still inside.

The residents of the home most directly hit by the plane were not home at the time of the crash, Railsback said.

A man in another home managed to escape just as the plane burst into flames and the house caught fire.

“Very remarkable that no one else was injured,” Railsback said, mentioning that airplane parts were spread up and down the street.

Video showed one of the planes propellers landed on top of a home.

NTSB officials were at the scene Tuesday morning to determine the cause of the crash.

Officials were planning an 11 a.m. news conference to give further information.