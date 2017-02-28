Trump Says Obama ‘Is Behind’ Nationwide Protests, Grades Himself ‘A’ for Achievement

President Trump believes former President Barack Obama “is behind” nationwide protests against the new administration’s policies, he said Tuesday morning, taking an unusual swipe at his predecessor.

He leveled the charge on Fox News a day after former President George W. Bush appeared to criticize Trump for disparaging the media, and said any ties between Trump’s team and Russia should be investigated.

Such sniping is highly unusual. Trump previously has praised Obama for helping ease his transition to the White House, and Bush rarely spoke in public after Obama took office in 2009.

Asked to grade his performance by the hosts of Fox and Friends, Trump gave himself a “C or a C+” on messaging, but an A for achievement and an A+ for effort.

