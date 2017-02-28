× Vehicle Hits Members of Marching Band During Mardi Gras Parade in Alabama; Unknown Amount of Injuries

The Gulf Shores Mardi Gras parade in Alabama was canceled Tuesday after a vehicle in the parade struck a marching band from behind, city spokesman Grant Brown told local media.

The city issued a statement saying the parade has been canceled “due to an injury at the start of the lineup.”

It was not immediately clear how many members of the band may have been injured.

