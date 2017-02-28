× Victorville Mother Arrested on Suspicion of Murder in 2012 Death of Newborn Son: Sheriff’s Dept.

A 30-year old Victorville woman has been arrested on suspicion of killing her newborn son more than four years after he died, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said Tuesday.

The infant, identified as “Baby Boy Collins,” was found unresponsive in a home in the 16000 block of Sunhill Drive on Dec. 31, 2012, after deputies and paramedics responded to a medical aid call, a sheriff’s news release stated

The baby was rushed to Desert Valley Hospital where he died a short time later.

After an extensive investigation, sheriff’s detectives determined his mother was responsible for the infant’s death and forwarded the case to the District Attorney’s Office.

The office finished its review of the case last month and issued an arrest warrant for the mother, identified as 30-year-old Tanika Collins, according to the release.

She was arrested last Thursday and booked at the High Desert Detention Center in Adelanto on suspicion of murder, the Sheriff’s Department said.

An investigation into the boy’s death is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to call sheriff’s Detective Troy Mooradian or Sgt. Robert Warrick at 909-387-3589.

Tipsters wishing to remain anonymous can call the We-tip Hotline at 1-800-782-7463 or leave information at http://www.wetip.com.