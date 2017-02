Stormy weather in the Northwest Monday resulted in a rare lightning strike to Seattle’s Space Needle.

Video of the strike was posted to the official Twitter page of the Space Needle Monday.

A rare lightning strike at the Needle! Wild weather blowing through the city – stay safe, Seattle! pic.twitter.com/19bpMs97FO — Space Needle (@space_needle) February 27, 2017

Residents in Washington state dealt with snow, lightning and thunder as a powerful storm blew through the region Monday.

There was no word on whether the lightning strike caused any damage.