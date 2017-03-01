1 Man Fatally Shot, 1 Man Wounded in Long Beach Shooting: Police

One man was killed, and another man was wounded, Wednesday evening when shots were fired in Long Beach, police said.
At about 7:05 p.m. police responded to the 100 block of 48th Street after receiving calls about a shooting, Marlene Arrona, of the Long Beach Police Department told KTLA.
One man was pronounced dead at the scene by the Long Beach Fire Department. Another man was taken to a local hospital in unknown condition, Arrona said.
No other information was immediately released.
KTLA’s Matt Phillips contributed to this story.
33.843007 -118.196956