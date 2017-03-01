Convicted Sex Offender Arrested for Allegedly Beating, Torturing Woman for 2 Days in Crestline

A convicted sex offender was arrested for allegedly torturing a women for two days at a residence in Crestline, sheriff’s officials reported.

At about 5:30 p.m. Monday deputies received a call from a concerned citizen asking for a welfare check to be conducted at a residence in the 23900 block of Straight Way, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said in a released statement.

Deputies found a woman at the residence suffering from “traumatic injuries,” to her head and face, the sheriff’s department said.

The victim told deputies she had been beaten and tortured for two days.

Monte Wayne Shultz, 56, was arrested at the residence and taken into custody without incident, sheriff’s officials said.

Shultz was booked for a charge of torture and was being held on $500,000 bail, officials said.

Anyone with information about the case was asked to call the Twin Peaks Sheriff’s Station at 909-336-0600.