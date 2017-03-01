Coroner IDs 3 Adult Victims of Riverside Plane Crash, All From San Jose

The three people killed in a fiery Riverside plane crash earlier this week have been identified, the Riverside County Coroner’s Office reported late Wednesday.

Those killed in the plane crash were identified as Nouri Hijazi, 83, Dana Hijazi, 67, and Adine Ferales, 22, all of San Jose, according to the Riverside County Coroner’s Office.

The cause of death for the couple, and for Ferales, were not immediately released.

The family of one of the surviving victims of the plane crash previously named the victims in statements made on Wednesday.

The Cessna 310 crashed Monday afternoon shortly after taking off from the Riverside Municipal Airport.

Two adult women survived the crash, but authorities have not yet released their names.

In the family members’ statements issued on Wednesday, the survivors were identified as Stacey Joanne Pierce, the adult daughter of Nouri Hijazi and Dana Hijazi, and Silvia Farelas, the mother of Adine Ferales.

The two families were reportedly on board returning to San Jose from a cheerleading competition at Disney California Adventure Park where a younger Farelas sister and Pierce’s daughter had been competing.