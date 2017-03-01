Dan Povenmire & Jeff “Swampy” Marsh, Phineas and Ferb Creators

Dan Povenmire and Jeff “Swampy” Marsh are the creative minds behind the Disney Channel’s long-running animation series “Phineas and Ferb.” New episodes appeared on the network from 2007-2015 and the show still runs on Disney channels around the world and on Disney XD. The “Phineas and Ferb” co-creators now have a new show on Disney XD called “Milo Murphy’s Law.”

On this podcast, you’ll hear how the two animators first began working together, how Phineas and Ferb was conceived by the creative partners, and how it took more than a decade to get a studio to green light what would eventually result in a wildly successful 126-episode run of shows.

