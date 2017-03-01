H&M’s First Shoppable Runway Collection

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Style Expert and Co-Founder of School of Style Lauren Messiah joined us live with H&M’s See Now Buy Now Collection. H&M is debuting their first shoppable runway: the Paris Fashion show will align with the current season, so customers will be able to purchase what they see walk down the runway immediately, in select stores and on HM.com H&M is the latest brand to join this emerging trend of see now, buy now, following brands like Gigi x Tommy Hilfiger, Burberry, Rebecca Minkoff, kate spade new york, Tom Ford, Ralph Lauren, to name a few. The collection is available on Thursday, March 2. For more information, visit H&M or follow them on social media.

For more information on Lauren Messiah, you can go to her website or follow her on social media.