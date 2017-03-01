× Movie Theater in Canyon Country Evacuated After Suspicious Package Found in Arcade Area

A movie theater in Canyon Country was evacuated after a suspicious package was found in the arcade area Wednesday evening, officials said.

The incident was reported about 5:30 p.m. at the theater in the 18800 block of Soledad Canyon Road, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

The theater was evacuated and deputies at the scene deemed the package suspicious enough to call in the arson and explosives unit.

No other details have been released.

KTLA’s Matt Phillips contributed to this story.

HAPPENING NOW: CANYON COUNTRY MOVIE THEATER EVACUATED DUE TO SUSPICIOUS PACKAGE, 18800 SOLEDAD CYN RD. ARSON EXPLOSIVES UNIT ON WAY. pic.twitter.com/BGETuOSg3s — SCV Sheriff (@SCVSHERIFF) March 2, 2017