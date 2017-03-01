Gayle Anderson was live in Van Nuys with the Skechers Performance L.A. Marathon Official Charity Strength United. It’s one of more than twenty official charities that has organized a team to raise money for its’ year round projects.
To join the team or to donate, contact:
Strength United 24-Hour Support, Referral, and Crisis Response Line
(818) 886-0453
(661) 253-0258
Make a donation to Team Strength United HERE
Sunday, March 19th, 2017
Skechers Performance Los Angeles Marathon
