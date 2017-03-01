Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Gayle Anderson was live in Van Nuys with the Skechers Performance L.A. Marathon Official Charity Strength United. It’s one of more than twenty official charities that has organized a team to raise money for its’ year round projects.

To join the team or to donate, contact:

Strength United 24-Hour Support, Referral, and Crisis Response Line

(818) 886-0453

(661) 253-0258

Make a donation to Team Strength United HERE

Facebook

Sunday, March 19th, 2017

Skechers Performance Los Angeles Marathon

