Video of Shark Being Reeled in at Huntington Beach Pier Sparks Investigation

Video showing fishermen reeling in what appears to be a juvenile great white shark and pulling it onto the Huntington Beach Pier has prompted an investigation by the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, authorities said Monday.

The video, which has received over 4,600 views on YouTube since it was posted Friday, shows anglers pulling a shark onto the pier as a crowd of people with cameras gathers to watch.

Capturing a great white shark, which has been a protected species off California’s coast since 1994, is illegal and can result in fines of up to $10,000, according to state authorities.

The video shows the crowd cheering as the anglers lift the shark onto the pier. Some observers inch closer as the shark flops onto the concrete.

Click here to read the full story on LATimes.com.