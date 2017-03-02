× 2 Children Injured, 1 Woman Killed, 1 Child Still Missing After Car Crashes Into Hesperia Aqueduct

Two children were left injured, a woman was killed and an additional child has not been located after a car crashed into an aqueduct in Hesperia, according to the San Bernardino County Fire Department.

Fire officials received a call around 6:43 p.m. about a possible vehicle collision near Main Street. When firefighters arrived they found one car submerged in the aqueduct.

One child was ejected in the crash and another was rescued by the San Bernardino Sheriff’s Dive team, according to Jeremy Kern with SBFD. Both children were transported to a local hospital in unknown condition.

Authorities originally reported that one man was found inside the vehicle but the victim was later identified as a woman. She was pronounced dead at the scene, Kern added.

Another child is thought have to been inside the car but has not yet been located, according to the SBFD.

Divers are still searching for the missing child, officials said.