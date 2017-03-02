Age Discrimination Prominent in Companies’ Hiring Practices, Worse for Women New Study Finds

A new study led in part by UC Irvine researcher David Neumark found young people were more likely than other groups to get called back about job resumes while older women fared the worst. Chip Yost reports for the KTLA 5 News at 6 on March 2, 2017.