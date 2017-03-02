Authorities Investigating After ‘Illegal’ Graffiti Spray-Painted in Long Beach Neighborhood

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Long Beach police are investigating on Thursday after vandals spray-painted graffiti on multiple cars, a daycare center and a church.

Joe Solis, a Mexican Jewish man who has lived in Belmont Heights neighborhood for 13 years, discovered "illegal" spray-painted on his yellow 1971 Volkswagen van on Sunday.

"I've never had that done to me. I've never felt that feeling before, you know, when someone says it's like a hate crime of some sort," said Solis. "It's sad to see that someone might be picking me out or thinking I'm an illegal immigrant. I was born and raised here. My mom was, you know, like five generations."

Neighbors told KTLA that the vandals also tagged a daycare center and a church on East Third Street near Redondo Avenue.

"It's frightening. It's scary because you don't know who these people are, you don't know what they're after, you don't know if they've been canvasing the neighborhood or watching people," said Caron Lowe, a neighbor.

Police are investigating the vandalism as a possible hate crime, according to the neighbors. Solis said was able to get the graffiti removed from his car free of charge.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Long Beach Police Department at 562-570-7260.