Cerritos College Football Player Arrested Allegedly Raping 19-Year-Old Woman; Bail Set at $2 Million: LASD

A Cerritos College football has been arrested after allegedly raping a 19-year-old woman in Norwalk late last month, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said Thursday.

Kishawn Holmes, 21, was taken into custody last Wednesday on suspicion of rape and sexual assault, according to a sheriff’s news release.

Holmes is a student and football player at Cerritos College, which is located at 11110 Alondra Blvd. in Norwalk. The incident did not occur on the school’s campus, investigators said.

He was booked at the Norwalk Sheriff’s Station and is being held on $2 million bail.

The District Attorney’s Office has filed two counts of rape against Holmes, the release stated.

He was scheduled to appear in court on March 16, according to inmate records.

Holmes was previously accused of sex crimes in 2013 while he was a senior at Vista Murrieta High School in 2013, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Prosecutors told the Times the then-17-year-old faced multiple charges, including two counts of rape, two counts of lewd acts with a child under 14, three counts of false imprisonment and a count of dissuading a witness.

The charges involved a total of six victims, according to the Riverside County District Attorney’s Office.

The cases were in Juvenile Court, and the records were not made public, the Times reported.

Detectives with the department’s Special Victims Bureau are investigating last month’s incident and “believe there are potentially additional victims related” to the case, the release stated.

Anyone who feels they have been victimized by the suspect or who has information about the investigation is urged to call the Special Victims Bureau tip line at 877-710-5273 or email detectives at specialvictimsbureau@lasd.org.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can leave a tip by calling Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or by using the website http://lacrimestoppers.org.