Girl Scout Cookie Inspired Desserts for OC Restaurant Week

Talia Samuels and 2 girls scouts joined us live to tell us all about some girl scout cookie desserts that select restaurants will offer as part of OC Restaurant Week. Girl Scouts of Orange County is again partnering with OC Restaurant Week. This year celebrates the 100th year of the first known sale of cookies by Girl Scouts. The 9th Annual Orange County Restaurant Week will be held March 5th - March 11th

Over 100 restaurants have created special prix-fixe lunch and dinner menus, ranging from $10 - $50 person. A new $80 LUXE Menu that includes beverage pairings will be offered at select restaurants. For more information on OC Restaurant Week, visit their website.

For more information on girl scout cookies, visit their website.