Kings Broadcaster Bob Miller Officially Announces Retirement

Kings broadcaster Bob Miller has relinquished his microphone, a reluctant decision but one that was strongly recommended by his doctors to safeguard his health after he underwent quadruple bypass surgery early in 2016, suffered a mini-stroke three months later, and had another stroke in January.

Miller, 78, was in his 44th season calling Kings games. He had cut back his schedule drastically and eliminated travel to games outside Pacific division cities, but even that reduced workload proved too much.

“I don’t want this to be a sad situation. I’ve had a great time working with people and visiting with fans down through the years,” he said at a news conference at Staples Center held in the Chick Hearn Press Room, named for the legendary Lakers announcer and the man who helped Miller get the Kings job.

Miller did say that he wants to do two more games, the Kings’ final games this season, April 8 and April 9, and that will be it.

