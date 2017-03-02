× L.A. Unified Sues City Housing Authority Over Cost of Lead, Arsenic Cleanup at High School in Watts

Los Angeles Unified School District has spent more than $1 million in the last three years cleaning lead and arsenic from the soil at David Starr Jordan High School in Watts.

Now the school district is suing the city’s housing authority to get those costs covered.

The district says that the contamination seeped into the soil from a neighboring parcel of land that the Housing Authority of the City of Los Angeles bought in 2008 to develop.

The school district says the school’s arsenic and lead levels are currently safe but that the housing authority needs to take responsibility for the work that’s already been done as well as for any future work.

Click here to read full story on LATimes.com.