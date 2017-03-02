Man Shot by Police After Allegedly Pointing Gun at Family of 4 During Carjacking in Pomona

A man who allegedly pointed a gun at a family of four during a carjacking in Pomona Thursday morning was shot be police officers responding to the scene.

The shooting occurred about 12:27 a.m. in the 20 block of Rio Rancho Road, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department stated in a news release.

Pomona police were called to the area after a man allegedly walked into the street and pointed a gun at a car, prompting the four occupants to get out and flee the area, Sheriff’s Department Lt. Joe Mendoza said.

Another official at the scene described the four people as family members.

The gunman then entered the vehicle, but was unable to drive away and got back out, Mendoza said.

At some point an officer-involved shooting occurred, the Sheriff’s Department stated.

The suspected carjacker was taken to a local hospital in stable condition, according to the news release.

No officers were injured in the incident, which was under investigation.

Anyone with information about the incident was asked to call the Sheriff’s Department at 323-890-5500.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477).