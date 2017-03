Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Gayle Anderson was live in Oxnard to see the NEW Citroen exhibition at the Mullin Automotive Museum, believed to be the FIRST of its kind exhibition in the U.S.

The Mullin Automotive Museum

1421 Emerson Avenue

Oxnard, CA 93033

(805) 385-5400

If you have questions, or complaints, please feel free to contact me at Gayle.Anderson@KTLA.com or call 1-323-460-5732. I will reply as soon as I can.

Thank you for watching!

Gayle