We got to taste the brand new Sprinkles Cookie Cupcake that hit bakeries nationwide on March 1. Inspired by a delicious recipe in The Sprinkles Baking Book, this chocolate chip studded yellow cake is lined with cookie crust and topped with brown sugar frosting. Dusted with crunchy cookie pieces… that’s the way the cupcake crumbles! It’s available in Sprinkles nationwide all month. For more information, visit their website.