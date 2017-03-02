Slain Whittier Officer Keith Boyer to Be Honored at Public, Private Viewings Thursday; Funeral Friday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Public and private viewings will be held Thursday in honor of slain Whittier police Officer Keith Boyer, who was fatally shot Feb. 20 while responding to a traffic collision.

The private viewing will be held first from 4 to 6 p.m. at Whittier Area Community Church located at 8100 Colima Road, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department announced in a news release.

The viewing will then be open to the public from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m., according to the news release.

Funeral services for Boyer will be held Friday at Calvary Chapel in Downey and begin at 10 a.m. Calvary Chapel is located at 12808 Woodruff Avenue.

The service will be immediately followed by a procession to Rose Hills Memorial Park and Mortuary at 3888 Workman Mill Road in Whittier.

A 21-gun salute and Missing Man Flyover will be part of the graveside services, the Sheriff’s Department stated.

The man suspected of killing Boyer was charged Wednesday with two counts of murder and one count each of attempted murder, carjacking and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Michael Christopher Mejia, 26, is accused of shooting Boyer hours after allegedly killing his cousin, Roy Torres, in East Los Angeles.

Mejia was initially scheduled to appear in court on Thursday, but the arraignment was postponed due to medical reasons, according to Greg Risling of the DA’s office.

If convicted, Mejia faces the death penalty or life without the possibility of parole.