In today’s Thursday Tee time, we featured Saticoy Regional Golf Course in Ventura. This 9-hole, 2,700-yard, par 34 course sits near the Ventura hillsides with views of the Ojai Topa Mountains from every hole. Saticoy’s fairly flat layout makes it an excellent choice for beginners, while its small greens and 16 bunkers on seven different holes keeps it challenging for all golfers. We also gave away a foursome of golf. For more information on Saticoy Regional Golf Course, visit their website.