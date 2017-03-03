Gayle Anderson was live in Santa Monica to see the new exhibition ANDY WARHOL: REVISITED 30 YEARS LATER that features Warhol’s most recognizable pieces including suites of Marilyn Monroe, Mick Jagger, Electric Chairs and Camouflage as well as a wall of the artist’s iconic Campbell’s Soup Cans. With over 200 historic prints and paintings on view from the Revolver Gallery collection, the exhibition will offer a large and diverse body of work that spans the 1960’s to Warhol’s untimely death in 1987.
ANDY WARHOL: REVISITED 30 YEARS LATER
Bergamot Station
2525 Michigan Avenue, D4
Santa Monica, CA 90404
RULES:
NO Bags
NO Gum
NO Food or Drink
NO Loud Talking
NO Touching Art or Installations
NO Loitering (Visit Limited to 30 Minutes)
