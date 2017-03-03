Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Gayle Anderson was live in Santa Monica to see the new exhibition ANDY WARHOL: REVISITED 30 YEARS LATER that features Warhol’s most recognizable pieces including suites of Marilyn Monroe, Mick Jagger, Electric Chairs and Camouflage as well as a wall of the artist’s iconic Campbell’s Soup Cans. With over 200 historic prints and paintings on view from the Revolver Gallery collection, the exhibition will offer a large and diverse body of work that spans the 1960’s to Warhol’s untimely death in 1987.

ANDY WARHOL: REVISITED 30 YEARS LATER

Bergamot Station

2525 Michigan Avenue, D4

Santa Monica, CA 90404

RULES:

NO Bags

NO Gum

NO Food or Drink

NO Loud Talking

NO Touching Art or Installations

NO Loitering (Visit Limited to 30 Minutes)

