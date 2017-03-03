As Live Video Shows April the Giraffe Inching Closer to Labor, Llama Gives Birth at New York Zoo

While tens of thousands of people continue to tune into a livestream in anticipation of the birth of a baby giraffe at Animal Adventure Park in Harpursville, New York, the zoo on Friday announced that one of its llamas had given birth.

The cria was born about 1 p.m. Thursday, marking the first llama birth on site, the zoo said in a Facebook post Friday.

The young llama, as well as his mother, are both said to be doing well; both were moved indoors to avoid the drop in temperatures.

Meanwhile, more than a week after the livestream was launched, April the giraffe has yet to go into labor, though the zoo noted some overnight changes to her behavior.

Those changes included moving in different patterns, standing in different spots than usual and going off her normal sleep routine.

Zoo officials explained it could be for a number of reasons.

“Continued increase in belly movements. Keeper reports this morning suggest all observed physical signs remain unchanged and on the positive,” the post stated.

Animal Adventure Park is encouraging those watching in eager anticipation of the birth to keep checking in.

The calf will be April’s fourth, and the first for the father, Oliver.

Giraffes are pregnant for 15 months, according to Animal Adventure Park. The calf is expected to be about 6-feet tall and weigh approximately 150 pounds at birth.

Animal Adventure Park started the stream on Feb. 24, and it was briefly taken down when animal rights activists flagged it as “sexually explicit,” according to the park.

Since then, the livestream and April have become viral internet sensations. Nearly 95,000 people were tuned in to watch the YouTube stream around midday Friday.

The zoo has also started a GoFundMe campaign to offset the annual care of the giraffes.

The Tribune Media Wire contributed to this story.