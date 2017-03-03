British Actor Patrick Stewart Applying for U.S. Citizenship to ‘Fight’ Trump Presidency

Actor Patrick Stewart said in an interview this week that he wants to become a US citizen so he can “fight” Donald Trump’s presidency.

The actor made the comments when he was asked on ABC’s “The View” about a tweet he wrote last month: “Had the worst sleep of my life last night. But I was sleeping less than 300 yards from where Donald Trump sleeps. Could there be a connection?”

“I resisted social media for years and now I’m pretty fully involved,” he told the hosts Thursday. “The first night I was in Washington, I had the worst night sleep for years and years and years. And it was only in the morning when I got up and drew the curtain that I realized what it might be. But it was a fairly innocent tweet. I did not directly insult your President.”

“He’s not mine,” co-host Whoopi Goldberg responded, drawing laughter and claps from the audience.

“He’s not mine, either,” Stewart said. “You know, we have our own problems. We have Brexit. But I’m not a (US) citizen. However, there is, maybe it’s the only good thing as the result of this election, I am now applying for citizenship. Because I want to be an American, too.”

The “Star Trek” and “X-Men” star continued: “Because all of my friends in Washington said there’s only one thing you can do: fight, fight, oppose, oppose. But I can’t do it because I’m not a citizen.”